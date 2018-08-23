Idaho Secret Hidden In Plain Site At Twin Falls City Park

I'm not from Twin Falls but I have been here for nearly a decade and I never noticed this until yesterday. When you look at the lava rocks around the base of the amphitheater in the Twin Falls City Park, do you see anything special about the rocks?

TF Ampitheater Idaho Lava Rock N8 loading...

What's So Special About These Rocks

Take a closer look right in the middle. There is a rock shaped like the state of Idaho! We were sitting on the benches at the park yesterday and my wife commented that the rock looks weird. Then a moment later we realized why. I know we aren't the only ones to just notice this. I asked around work here and nobody had noted it before either.

Share this with everyone and see who has been paying attention and who has been missing this hidden Idaho Easter egg.

