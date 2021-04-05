Idaho State Park Pass is a Bargain

I grew up in state parks. My dad worked for many years as a park superintendent. At one house I could open a bedroom window and go to sleep hearing the sound of a nearby waterfall. My brother and I used to climb gorges. We went fishing all year long and spent summer days on beaches and swimming.

I was surprised by how many park gates are unattended and people simply ignore paying a fee based on the honor system

The old man also talked constantly about a lack of money available for needed park maintenance. When I was in my early 30s and working as a television reporter, I did an interview with one of his successors. When I was wrapping up I explained my dad’s old gripes. “Nothing has changed,” is what the guy told me.

When I came to Idaho, I was surprised by how many park gates are unattended and people simply ignore paying a fee based on the honor system. It’s not free! I renewed the registration on my car December 31st and I decided to add the park pass. This was after someone beeped a horn behind me as I was stuffing a park fee in an envelope a couple of years ago.

On Saturday I made a drive to Bruneau Dunes. There was an attendant. When I told her my family history was the cause for the yearly pass, she grinned. When I was leaving she gave me a hearty wave.

Bruneau Dunes is an absolute gem within the Gem State! Camping is a bargain. The views are a bargain. It’s also kid friendly. The ones I saw sledding were having a ball. It’s worth five bucks for a single visit and for me it was worth the small fee I paid last winter. Now any weekend I’m looking to get away for a few hours I’ve got this great option. It’s cheaper than a movie. It’s cheaper than a burger and fries at most restaurants. It’s a better deal than any other recreational experience I can find.