Idaho Steelheads Mascot Writes “Official Excuse Letter” For Fans Attending Playoff Game

Look at Blue coming through in the clutch!

NBC's been using the slogan "there's nothing like playoff hockey" since the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs started a few weeks ago and truer words have never been spoken. There's no doubt that the excitement carries over into the ECHL and the Idaho Steelhead's quest for a Kelly Cup Championship! Right now, the Steelies are trying to come from behind in their series against the Tulsa Oilers. (Tulsa leads the series 2-0.)

If there's the one thing that the 2018 playoffs taught us is that the Steelies can come back from the brink of elimination when their fans pack out CenturyLink Arena. They won four games straight to survive the Allen Americans in the division semifinals last year.

To bring the same energy to the arena tonight, Blue, the Idaho Steelheads mascot has written fans an official excuse note for fans to blow off any prior engagements they may have had during Games 3 and 4 which take place tonight and Wednesday. The note leaves open the possibility that a second note may be coming if the Steelies win at least one of the games and force a Game 5 on Friday.

We'll be there tonight! Will you?