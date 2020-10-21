Idaho Student Families Can Now Apply For $3500 COVID Assistance

A new state website has gone live that is a tool for Idaho families who wish to apply for financial assistance to help with classroom related materials. The state has set aside $50 million for those families who qualify to share to help ease burdens caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 "Strong Families, Strong Students" site went live on Wednesday, October 21. The site details how Idaho parents of students can take advantage of funds set aside to help cover classroom materials such as books, electronics and student services.

The time period to apply is now through December 8, 2020. The $50 million is for state families who have been financially impacted by COVID-19. Idaho's Coronavirus Relief funds the new initiative, which will first be distributed to those families who most need help based on economic status. After those funds are awarded, the remaining balance will go on a first come, first serve basis.

December 31, 2020, is the date in which all money needs to be distributed. Parents have until June 30, 2021, to use the money in whatever way needed toward their child's education. Parents can apply for $1,500 per each eligible pupil. A maximum amount of $3,500 per household has been set. Approval for the relief was granted by the State Board of Education.

The Coronavirus has now infected more than 55,000 people statewide, resulting in approximately 535 deaths. The current unemployment rate for Idaho sits at roughly 6.1%.