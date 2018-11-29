Idaho Surges on Best Places to Live List

Idaho is no longer a secret. It jumped twenty places in the yearly ranking of best states by US News and World Report.

A good economy and a very low crime rate are cited for the increase.

For all the talk about a poor healthcare system and the need to expand Medicaid, the state ranks 18 th overall for healthcare. The economy is a strong 7 th as well is fiscal stability.

Even roads and bridges are in good shape compared to many other states. You can see more by clicking here .