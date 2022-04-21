Some know him as Doggface and he is a TikToker from Idaho Falls that got big by riding a longboard drinking cranberry juice singing Fleetwood Mac. Now, he is collaborating with rap legends like Snoop Dogg.

DISCLAIMER: There is adult language and adult content in this video

Just for the record, I do not condone doing anything illegal in the state of Idaho. That being said, it is just too good not to share. You have to see it at least once. Doggface meets up with Cheech and Chong in the video before rewriting the words to Low Rider to fit his story. It has been rewritten as "no lighters" which is kind of hilarious.

Doggface did some amazing things with his 15 minutes of fame. He was able to purchase a house, and a truck and help support his family even more. Now he is collaborating with Snoop Dogg and Cheech and Chong. Again, I do not condone illegal behavior. Yes, marijuana is 100 percent illegal in Idaho.

Also, I had no idea that Doggface could actually rap a little bit. And anything with Cheech and Chong is going to make me laugh. The beginning skit is pretty hilarious. They act like they are in the presence of someone super famous when they are obviously the ones everyone knows.

Good for this guy for making the most of his 15 minutes of fame.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year