Idaho to Open in Four Stages Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Gov. Brad Little said the state will open back up in four stages as it eases out of a state stay-at-home order at the end of April.

Gov. Little said during a press conference this morning businesses, workers and consumers will have a concrete path to reopen and get back to some sort of normal. Houses of worship and retail will be some of the first businesses to reopen. However, Gov. Little said bluntly, "We will not be back to normal until we have a vaccine."

If all goes well the governor said most of the state should be open by June. The state has created a new Economic Rebound Advisory Committee made up of Idaho business leaders to help the governor bring the state back to economic prosperity. A new website has been launched, rebound.idaho.gov, where people can find the four-stage plan to reopen and get back to business.

The stages are stretched out over two week periods and as certain criteria, with no spikes of COVID-19, the state will move on to the next two week stage. Below are some of the highlights of each stage, but read the full list of criteria and guidance mapped out by the state at rebound.idaho.gov.

Stage one:

The governor said people will be asked to continue to stay home as much as possible, keep a six-foot distance between each other, wear recommended face masks while out in public, and continue to keep good hygiene and wash their hands. A 14-day self quarantine will still be required of people entering into Idaho if they plan on staying. Retail businesses can reopen and houses of worship can host public worship with specific precautions.

Stage two:

May 16, to May 29, restaurant dinning rooms will be able to reopen with plans given to local health districts. Stage two also allows gyms and recreation facilities to open along with hair salons. Gatherings of 10 to 50 people will be allowed with physical distancing.

Stage three:

Between May 30, to June 12, gatherings will be limited to 50 people with physical distancing and precautionary guidelines. Non-essential travel will be allowed to areas that allow it and don't have continued transmission of COVID-19.

Stage four:

Slated for June 13, to June 26, it allows for larger groups of people of 50 people or more, bars and nightclubs could "operate with diminished standing-room occupancy," non-essential travel will continue to areas that allow it and doing have ongoing transmission of COVID-19. Large venues like sporting venues and theaters will be allowed to open back up with limited physical distancing guidelines. People will be able to visit senior living facilities or correctional facilities with guidelines.