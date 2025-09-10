If you’re new to the area, now is the time to get out and see the sights you haven’t yet seen. Because at any moment, nature can throw a curveball. A few years ago, I made a late summer trip to Glacier National Park. The biggest crowds had subsided somewhat, and I squeezed the visit in while the high temperatures were still in the 80s. A couple of weeks later, the towns around the park were buried in more than three feet of snow.

These are Often Day Trips for the Family

I have a few recommendations for southern and central Idaho. City of Rocks is great this time of year, and among the least crowded attractions I know of in this part of the country. Craters of the Moon won’t be packed in late September, and the same can be said of Stanley. The drive on the latter as the leaves begin to change is worth a day trip. Staying overnight may require long underwear!

We don’t get a lot of pop-up snowstorms in the modern age. Unlike the Donner Party, we have decent weather forecasts and warnings. Check the predictions before leaving home.

Winter Travel is a Different Animal in Idaho

Here in the river valley, I’ve never found a need for snow tires, but if you plan a trip into the highlands in the coming months, you might even think about chains.

I would highly recommend you do a quick study before installing chains. You can watch a video from Les Schwab by clicking here. I learned how to install them as a teenager, and it’s not as difficult as you might believe. They could be a lifesaver in some respects. There are times when the forecast calls for snow, and then we see much more than expected. As the Boy Scouts used to say, be prepared.