Twin Falls Deputies had Their Hands Full with Sudden Storm

Twin Falls Deputies had Their Hands Full with Sudden Storm

Bill Colley

The quick-hitting snowstorm that snarled the Magic Valley this week caused its share of carnage.  At one point on Wednesday, there were so many accidents being reported that Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputies couldn’t get to all of them immediately.  The reports went into the queue, and if there were no injuries, law enforcement got there as quickly as they could.  Because of the large volume, an accurate count hadn’t been compiled by early this morning.  We haven’t seen much snow this winter, but the little we saw this week was heavy and slick.

Driving was a chore for at least a few hours

I compared it to driving through a thick coating of clam chowder.  The same consistency.

We do have some numbers from the Sheriff’s Office.  In calendar year 2025, the agency issued almost 3,000 citations, for an average of eight per day.  The largest block was issued for speeding, but the number of tickets issued for a lack of life vests on the water was in the hundreds.  Most of those were issued to tourists who reside outside the valley.  The actual number was 2,936 tickets for the year.  Some people insist the office isn’t writing enough citations and that more could deter some of the bad behavior we see on the roads.

Policing Costs Tax Money

If you want more tickets, then we need more deputies, as evidenced by the need during Wednesday’s storm.  More deputies require an emphasis on directing more of your tax money to law enforcement.

top 10 best movies about football

Football movies work because the game is a perfect pressure cooker for drama. Whether it’s a coach trying to hold a locker room together or an underdog fighting for a single play on the field, these stories usually end up being about way more than just what happens between the whistles. They’re about ego, community, and those "get up off the dirt" moments we all wish we had in real life.










8. Brian’s Song (1971)
The Vibe: Emotional / True Story This TV movie is so powerful it earned a theatrical reputation. It tells the true story of the deep friendship between Chicago Bears teammates Brian Piccolo and Gale Sayers when Piccolo is diagnosed with terminal cancer. It's famously known as the movie that "makes grown men cry."

9. Undefeated (2011)
The Vibe: Deeply Moving Documentary This Oscar winner follows a perennially losing high school team in North Memphis and the volunteer coach who tries to turn their lives around. Because it’s a documentary, the emotional stakes feel incredibly raw and real.

10. The Blind Side (2009)
The Vibe: Feel-Good / Biography The story of Michael Oher, a homeless teenager who, with the help of a determined woman (Sandra Bullock) and her family, overcomes his past to become an NFL offensive tackle. While it takes some creative liberties with the true story, its message of kindness and potential is undeniable.
Filed Under: sheriff, winter
Categories: Idaho News, Magic Valley News, News, Twin Falls News

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX