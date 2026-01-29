The quick-hitting snowstorm that snarled the Magic Valley this week caused its share of carnage. At one point on Wednesday, there were so many accidents being reported that Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputies couldn’t get to all of them immediately. The reports went into the queue, and if there were no injuries, law enforcement got there as quickly as they could. Because of the large volume, an accurate count hadn’t been compiled by early this morning. We haven’t seen much snow this winter, but the little we saw this week was heavy and slick.

Driving was a chore for at least a few hours

I compared it to driving through a thick coating of clam chowder. The same consistency.

We do have some numbers from the Sheriff’s Office. In calendar year 2025, the agency issued almost 3,000 citations, for an average of eight per day. The largest block was issued for speeding, but the number of tickets issued for a lack of life vests on the water was in the hundreds. Most of those were issued to tourists who reside outside the valley. The actual number was 2,936 tickets for the year. Some people insist the office isn’t writing enough citations and that more could deter some of the bad behavior we see on the roads.

Policing Costs Tax Money

If you want more tickets, then we need more deputies, as evidenced by the need during Wednesday’s storm. More deputies require an emphasis on directing more of your tax money to law enforcement.