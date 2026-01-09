I don’t recall a winter like this since I lived for a few years in the Tidewater region back east. Even then, there were cold snaps and some snowstorms that were humdingers. When I lived along the Great Lakes, there were a handful of winters where there wasn’t much snow, but we still had some cold snaps. I can’t speak for people living in the Idaho highlands, but here in the valleys, this has been a remarkably calm season.

No Complaints About the Label Still on the Shovel

Yes, there are warm spells most winters, but this is my 12th winter in Twin Falls, and it stands out like a sore thumb. The 10-day forecast shows nothing but calm ahead. Dry conditions and high temperatures in the low to mid-40s. The global warming types will be ringing alarm bells, but as most people like driving on clean highways, I’m not sure if it resonates. Snow shovels are going unused, heating bills are smaller, and I haven’t yet slipped and broken a fibula.

Go Ahead and Argue the Climate Change Cause

The granola-chomping left may be saying we were warned when planting season rolls around, but isn’t that what irrigation is for? If reservoirs are topped off from rain, and there’s enough elevation snow for runoff, won’t we be fine? Feel free to tell me I’m wrong. I’m not a hydrologist.

Certainly, there’s enough time left for a change, even a dramatic one, in the current pattern, and there’s always that April snowstorm that comes along as if to irritate us, and remind us Mother Nature has an attitude. But one big storm versus a dozen?