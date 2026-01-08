A friend in Pocatello enjoys shoveling snow. Isn’t that the description of a masochist? He dropped me a message at 3:30 on Thursday morning, explaining he had just cleared five inches of heavy wet snow from his sidewalk. He also likes the look of snow. Me too, when I’m looking at pictures, or when someone else is driving. However, the news media are warning that we could be looking at drought conditions in spring. We’ve seen our share of rain, but the snowpack, while impressive in some highlands, is spotty.

Winter has Been Localized



This is a curse and a blessing. Reservoirs fill up quickly, but in some places that rely on snow melt, we’ll also have patches of drought.

Weather Can Take a Dramatic Turn

Unless February brings a change, and it could. A few days ago, some old images from 2017 appeared on my Facebook feed, from the brutal winter of January and February. In early December 2016, I drove to Jerome with my car windows open. By Christmas Day, we were buried in snow. It didn’t get any better the next couple of months. In eastern Idaho, horses vanished in the deep snow and were never seen again. Cattle drowned in Cassia County when there was a sudden meltdown in late season.

While we’ve seen plenty of rain, the people who study geology and water distribution have told me that south of the Snake River, the moisture doesn’t sink into the ground, but instead simply flows elsewhere. For selfish reasons, I like to drive on clear roads, but I realize we have an economy dependent on a decent amount of snow.