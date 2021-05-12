Idaho Wants People Back to Work, Will End Unemployment Programs

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho will be ending participation in three federal unemployment programs in an effort to get people back in the workforce.

Gov. Brad Little announced this week that the state will end its involvement with all federal pandemic unemployment compensation programs. That includes the $300 weekly payments, benefits to the self-employed, and a program that extends benefits when regular benefits are exhausted.

The governor said employers had been telling him that one reason they can't recruit workers is because people could make more on unemployment than work. A worker earning the minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, working 40 hours a week, will bring in $290 a week before deductions. The move is supported by the Idaho Chamber Alliance saying "it is an important next step to helping businesses recover."

Many businesses in Idaho can be seen with "Help Wanted" signs and "Apply Inside" hoping to lure back workers. “The current labor shortage in Idaho has created significant challenges for our businesses. So many employees in our industry have left the workforce and we aren't sure when or if they will come back. Workers seem to chase money, whether it is from the government or other employers that keep raising wages. We work hard to be an outstanding employee-centered business and we compensate our people well. But, the current environment is making it difficult to run operations smoothly. We have had to turn down lots of business because we don't have the people to deliver services and I fear that if not dealt with, there will be lasting effects. I applaud Governor Little for his leadership and continued pro-business stance,” said Stephanie Camarillo of Molly Maid in Meridian and NFIB member in a prepared statement.

Idaho will pull out of the federal unemployment programs on June 19.

