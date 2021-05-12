Summer is quickly coming and school will be out soon, what are your kids going to do to stay entertained and not drive you crazy. My oldest son came home today and told me he's already bored even though school isn't done yet. And so it begins.

What Can Teenage Kids Do in Twin Falls to Not Get Bored in the Summer?

There is only so much we can do as parents to entertain our kids during the summer and keep them out of trouble. We plan family activities and vacations but for adults the regular tasks still need to be done. We have jobs and chores so our kids are left finding ways to keep busy a lot of the time. For kids who are old enough to get a job, the summer months are perfect for making money, learning something new, and not being bored so often.

When is the Idaho Department of Labor Youth Hiring Event?

To help teens looking for employment, the Idaho Department of Labor is holding a youth hiring event in Twin Falls at the Magic Valley Mall on May 21, 2021 between 1 and 4 PM.

Who Should Go to the Hiring Event?

To attend the event applicants should be between age 16 and 24, but older applicants can also attend. Come prepared for an interview, so dress appropriately and be prepared to answer questions about you and your employment desires.

What Businesses Will Be Hiring?

The Idaho Department of Labor plans to have around 30 employers in attendance, including:

The Buckle

Fred Meyer

Homegoods

Kohl's

Bed Bath & Beyond

Chick-fil-A

Sportsman's Warehouse

McDonald's

RUE 21

Starbucks

Boys & Girls Club

Jensen Jewelers

Trader Home

Panda Express

Taco Bell

Other businesses wishing to be part of the job fair can contact Randy at 208-735-2500 ext. 3653 or Virginia at ext. 3711.

