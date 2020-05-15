Southwest Idaho Missing: Boise 15-Yr-Old Reported May 14

A Boise teenager was recently added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Have you seen Eli Wayne Dillon? He was reported missing May 14, 2020. His profile on the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse website says he is 5'10" and 160 pounds. Dillon has brown hair and blue eyes.

Dillon drives a 2017 Hyundai Sonata (gray), with a plate number of 1BW9933. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Boise Police Department, at 208-577-3000.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app