Missing Jerome Teen Has Been Gone Since May 29

Genesa Pullin is a 16 year old teen from Jerome. She was last seen on May 29, 2020. Her family is looking for her.

Genesa J. Pullin is 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs approximately 100 pounds with a tattoo on her right forearm that says "EST". If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to contact Jerome Police Department at 208-324-1911

There is a Facebook page dedicated to bringing her home safely. According to that page, Genesa ran out on her probation office when she was asked to take a drug test and has not been seen since.