Local Jobs: Hiring Event At College Of Southern Idaho Aug 13

For those in the Magic Valley that are looking for work or wanting to change careers, a free hiring event that will include several area business representatives looking to fill positions is planned for mid-August.

Are you, or someone you know, looking for a job? The College of Southern Idaho is hosting an outdoor hiring event on Friday, August 13, which is being hosted by Gem State Staffing, Rainguard Roofing, Twin Falls Police Department, Southern Idaho Economic Development, Idaho Department of Labor and the College of Southern Idaho. A number of area businesses are looking to remedy staff shortages, so dress for success and have a resume ready.

The event will be three hours long, from 1-4 P.M., and is open to the public. The College of Southern Idaho is located at 315 Falls Avenue, in Twin Falls. Area employers who wish to have a table at the event, and are looking to connect with potential employees, can register with the Idaho Department of Labor, or call 208-735-2500 for more information.

Gem State Staffing is a local employment agency who helps area residents seeking work. They are located at 628 Main Avenue North, Twin Falls.

For those that have never attended a hiring event before, here are some tips on how to prepare yourself to interact with a potential new employer. Business attire, and a most recent resume, are two must-dos prior to attending the event.

Good luck to those of you that will be attending this hiring event. We hope things work out for you.

