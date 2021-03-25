Idahoans 16 and Up to Be Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine April 5

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-People 16 and up will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5 in Idaho.

Governor Brad Little announced that after that date there will be no prioritization of any group of people in the state, the vaccine will be available to everyone over the age of 16 who wants it by then.

On March 29, anyone with a medical condition will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

I want to thank the close to 390,000 Idahoans who have chosen to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. You have taken one of the most important steps during our pandemic fight to protect lives and get us closer to normal. Hundreds of thousands of Idahoans have received the vaccine because it is safe and it works,” Governor Little said. “If you are still unsure about the vaccine, I encourage you to talk to your doctor or healthcare provider. There are good reasons most of them did not hesitate to receive their COVID vaccine weeks ago – the COVID vaccine has been tested and it is proving to be safe and effective.

Idaho has an 82 percent vaccine administration rate, above the national average. Gov. Little encouraged Idahoans to get vaccinated saying the vaccine is the best shot at keeping jobs and saving lives. People wanting to get vaccinated can continue to use the pre-registration website at COVIDvaccine.idaho.gov.

