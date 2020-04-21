Idahoans Asked to Shop Local Friday During Special Event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Commerce and an number of Idaho elected officials have called on Idahoans to shop local on Friday, April 24, during a special day long event to support small businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-1).

The event announced by U.S. Senator Jim Risch and the Idaho Department of Commerce has been coined "Support Local Gems," and invites Idahoans to buy from local shops and restaurants to help them during the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home order. Many businesses have had to shut down completely or offer curbside services.

The Idaho Commerce suggests people shop online, buy gift cards to use in the future or give to someone else, order take-out or delivery food, or do something as simple as write a review, post on social media, or make a supportive comment for a business.

Idaho Commerce will continue to promote Support Local Gems during a 10-week initiative beginning on April 27, on social media and visitidaho.org, along with other partners.

You can also see a list of local businesses in the Magic Valley that are offering products and services by reading : SUPPORT LOCAL: Magic Valley Business Deals and Services During COVID-19 Pandemic