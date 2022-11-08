Let them eat cake gets attributed to Marie Antoinette but the phrase may be apocryphal. In other words, it sounds like it could be true but there’s no sure historic record. She didn’t live in the modern age where there are records of quotes available online in a split second.

Sean Patrick Maloney is one of the most powerful members of the United States House of Representatives. The Democrat from New York’s Hudson Valley was doing an interview with local media when he was asked about inflation. What advice does he have for his constituents? He suggested they eat more Chef Boyardee spaghetti. Having had my fill of canned pasta as a kid, let’s just say I would have a few other ideas in advance. It’s heavy in salt and sugar and the macaroni tastes overcooked. My personal opinion, but it’s what I remember.

Maloney’s moment is a window into the lives of our masters.

I read a story earlier this week about the cost of Thanksgiving. Some families are skipping the feast altogether due to cost. Another story says some of us will save by eating pizza. Unlike Maloney’s idea, I can bite into the pizza suggestion! I’ve never met a pizza I didn’t like and I could probably eat it every day. While I love turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce, I would choose pizza for most meals over ham.

I will add a caveat. I like pineapple with baked ham. On pizza, pineapple is an aberration! What an insult to pizza.