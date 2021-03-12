Idahoans Paying More at Pump than National Average

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idahoans are now paying a cent more than the national average for a gallon of gasoline. AAA of Idaho announced Thursday, March 11, the average price of gasoline in the Gem State is $2.84 a gallon, while the national average is $2.83 at the pump. In a little more than a week the average price of fuel in Idaho has gone up 24 cents, while nationally it only has gone up ten cents.

According to AAA, late last year Idahoans were paying well below the national average, “At one point in time, Idaho ranked 36th in the country for most expensive fuel, which was a welcome break from our usual position in the 7th to 9th-place range. Today, we’re all the way back up to 15th,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in a prepared statement. “We’ve seen a lot of supply-side issues that have put upward pressure on gas prices, but with fuel demand expected to rise and the upcoming switch to more-expensive summer-blend fuel, things are going to get pretty bumpy.”

AAA Idaho said the rise in fuel prices is attributed to several issues including production cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the transition from winter-blend gasoline to summer-blends.

AAA Idaho has the local average price for fuel as of 3/11/21:

Twin Falls – $2.81

Boise – $2.95

Coeur d’Alene – $2.66

Franklin – $2.88

Idaho Falls – $2.72

Lewiston – $2.71

Pocatello – $2.83