Should Gas Be Free in Twin Falls if EV Cars Can Charge for Free?

Everyone has feelings right now about gas prices. Even my kids, who don’t drive, are very aware of the high price of gasoline. I’ve been seeing a lot of Tesla and other electric cars around town lately, maybe people are willing to pay for a new Tesla and low or free charging costs rather than continue paying for the continually rising gas prices?

Photo by Dmitry Novikov on Unsplash

Honestly, I love driving my little turbo-charged Sonata and I need my gas-guzzling Yukon to tow our summer toys around, but I’d swap either for an electric car in a heartbeat today. After driving round-trip to Bear Lake last week for a family reunion in the Yukon, pulling a trailer of kayaks, and filling up twice at around $160 per tank, free or low-cost electric charging sounds pretty nice.

Should Gasoline Be Free

But, free gas sounds much nicer. I looked up the charging locations around Twin Falls and was surprised to see that there are a few that are free to use. Even the ones that charge a fee to charge will run you significantly less than a tank of gas. Recently in Twin Falls, the public was asked for opinions on where electric car chargers are needed. The US government has a national program where states can submit plans to build EV (electric vehicle) charging stations and request funds from the federal government to implement those plans.

EV Charging Stations in Twin Falls

According to PlugShare, there are 37 charging stations around Twin Falls and three of those are free to the public. Others are located in business parking lots and only to be used by customers. The supercharging Tesla stations near the Twin Falls Visitor Center are available to the public but charge a fee depending on the model of the car as explained on the Tesla website.

Photo by Tesla Fans Schweiz on Unsplash

