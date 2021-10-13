Idaho’s Oldest Building is Beautiful and Almost 2 Centuries Old

A few months ago as I was driving around Twin Falls, my thoughts were drawn to the old architecture and I wondered about the history behind some of the brick buildings downtown. If you've been to Twin Falls you've also probably seen the buildings and possibly wondered about them too. Check those out here and keep scrolling to see Idaho's oldest building.

What's The Story Behind These Old Twin Falls Buildings

Old architecture is intriguing to me. I'm not a builder, but I do like to build things so seeing some ancient structures blows my mind at the effort and seemingly futuristic construction skill that was needed. I've built things in my house and yard that I was proud of and thought would last and ended up falling apart within a few years. Seeing pictures of the oldest building in Idaho and how it is still standing puts my handiwork to shame.

Idaho's Oldest Building

The Mission of the Sacred Heart in Coeur d'Alene is the oldest building still standing in Idaho. It was built in the early 1850s by missionaries and Indian tribe members. It is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is part of the Old Mission State Park. The site includes a visitor center and houses the $3 million Sacred Encounters exhibit.

Old Mission of the Sacred Heart Building

Since the Old Mission is a tourist attraction, you can see pictures and videos of the ancient building on social media and YouTube.

The Mission of the Sacred Heart is open to visitors and can be booked for weddings.

