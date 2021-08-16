Three Island Crossing In Glenns Ferry May Be The Coolest State Park In The Area

It is one of the few parks that I have not been to just yet but it looks like so much fun. There is so much to do there and it shares so much of Idaho history. It is actually a place where you can still see some of the old wagon wheel marks in the earth.

Three Island Crossing State Park is in Glenns Ferry at 1083 S Three Island Park Dr. You can give them a call at (208) 366-2394.

According to the website, Oregon Trail pioneers crossed the Snake River at this location so you can actually see where they traveled. You can take a self guided tour of the park and actually see some replicas of the wagons. There is also a visitors center that focuses on education and history or the Oregon Trail pioneers, the Native American history around it and more. The visitor center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 am until 4 pm and closed Sunday and Monday as well as holidays.

There is also a lot of fun swimming and fishing that you can do in the Snake River right there. You can even take a ferry across the water. There are cabins and camp sites and picnic areas. Seriously, there is so much to do.

According to the website, you can also disc golf and do some other hiking, bird watching, backpacking, biking and more. If you are looking for a place to take the family that is still an outdoor adventure full of history this definitely sounds like the place to go.

LOOK: TV Locations in Every State