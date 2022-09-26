The Idaho Version of Stonehenge

I remember being at a parade in Buhl and then taking a drive. It was Independence Day several years ago. I had parked in a part of town where I was able to get out quickly when the event ended. It was still early on a lovely day and I decided to go for a drive. I headed out in the direction of Balanced Rock and along the way, stopped and snapped some pictures of the unique scenery. It's probably not unique to us, but people around the rest of the country, they’re transfixed by what we see daily.

A friend wrote back and asked if some of the Cliffside rock formations were an Idaho version of Stonehenge!

My home computer has a picture of the Cataldo Mission as my wallpaper. One day I had to call support and I allowed them access to my home screen. The woman on the other end suddenly shouted. “What country is that from?” she asked me. I explained Idaho. She was surprised and impressed.

One day I was walking near Canyon Crest and admiring some cloud formations. I took a few pictures and then later emailed them to friends. A woman I know in Florida wrote and asked how far I lived from the canyon. I replied, it was across the street. She thought that was exciting, and then it struck me. I thought the same thing the first several dozen times I looked along the time. It’s still beautiful, but it’s also routine. I enjoy watching the tourists take selfies at the visitor center and at Shoshone Falls. I just wish I could revive my initial reactions.

