I saw it while shopping. Up in the sky, the United Nations, the Bilderberg Group, and the guy who invented Twister were engaging in a nefarious plot. Clearly, the chemtrails they’re hosing us with are designed to make us sterile, impotent, and unable to vote for any members of Idaho’s Gang of Eight. We knew this was coming, but we dawdled as we instead wrestled with legislation to balance budgets and pay law enforcement. Now, Idaho’s chickens have come home to roost!

This is a Global Conspiracy

How do I know the UN is behind the effort? Once, I looked outside, and the chemtrails against the blue sky looked like the St. Andrews Cross. The English are forcing the Scottish to poison us so that bankers and Rothschilds in London can seize our wealth and enslave our families. I’m so happy the gang is looking out for us, because the dupes in Idaho’s establishment have been more concerned about paying bills, providing basic public services, and responding to constituent questions. Apparently, the establishment never looks at the sky before buying bread.

I Got the Skinny from a Squeak Toy

Of course, as a friend who flew with the Air Force Thunderbirds once explained on my show, all you’re seeing is mostly water vapor, but what would he know? Aside from his service with the flyboys, he was the Administrator of the Shuttle Challenger Commission, Air Force liaison to Congress, and a buddy of Tom Clancy. I guess the latter is evidence of true perfidy. No, I would rather trust a guy from Eden, Idaho, who sounds like a squeak toy when he talks. That’s real expertise!