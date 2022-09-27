Idaho’s Raul Labrador Denies He Wants Legalized Drugs

Raul Labrador calls it a persistent lie. The Republican candidate for Idaho Attorney General has battled some within his own party for years who claim he wants to legalize drugs and isn’t supportive of law enforcement. Labrador joined Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX for questions and answers with the audience. Questions about drugs came up during a commercial break. Here’s how he responded coming out of the break.

During his time in the state legislature and then for eight years in the United States House of Representatives, the candidate was considered to be outside the Republican establishment. He was part of the initial “Tea Party Class” elected to Congress in 2010 and was a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus.

He left Washington to run for Governor in 2018 and lost a three-way primary by a few percentage points. He then spent time practicing law. He put in some time as chair of the state GOP. It was during the early days of the so-called pandemic that he wasn’t pleased by the government’s heavy-handed response. He decided at that point that he would once more seek public office.

He defeated the incumbent Attorney General in a primary this past May. He has an opponent on the Democrat Party line. The opponent has been an independent, a Republican, and a Democrat all one calendar year. The other guy’s name is Snowball’s Chance in Hell. No, seriously, he’s called Tom Arkoosh. He suffers from a lack of name recognition.

