Idaho’s Unemployment Rate Dips to 2.9%

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Idaho’s unemployment rate took a slight dip in March.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 2.9 percent, according to the Idaho Department of Labor, ending a six-month run of 3 percent. The numbers continue to be at the lowest levels since 2007 and 2008.

Total employment increased by 1,963 to 823,423 while the number of unemployed dropped by 317 to 24,674. Idaho’s labor force participation rate held steady at 64 percent for the third consecutive month. Over the year, statewide labor force for March was up 22,745 (2.8 percent), total employment was up by 25,582 (3.2 percent) and there were 2,837 (10.3 percent) fewer unemployed persons.

The number of people 16 years or older working or looking for work grew to a record high labor force of 848,097. Also, 823,423 Idahoans are employed, while 24,674 are looking for work.

Also of note, non-farm jobs increased by 1,400 jobs in March, while year-over-year non-farm jobs grew by 3.3 percent to 23,300 jobs.

Visit this Idaho Department of Labor web page to view the full report.