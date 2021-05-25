Sci-Fi Flick Being Filmed in Fairfield Idaho

Camas County may seem an unusual stop for a film crew. It’s certainly scenic but a bit isolated. A company called Moon Rock Studios is currently shooting near Fairfield and the movie is currently titled Under 3 Moons. Some of the scenes are being shot at a friend’s ranch and at his house. Mike McFadyen took some pictures for me and it appears the weather is still a bit chilly. Some members of the crew are wrapped in winter coats. Temperatures will moderate over the next several days.

Mike is actually getting some time on camera as an extra. He explains the film is science fiction. I could see Route 20 being an ideal location after sunset. It’s a lot like Route 93 when it’s dark. Spooky, if you will. I’ve always figured if I was going to be abducted by aliens it would happen in some rural part of Idaho and at 3:00 A.M.

At 3:00 P.M. on Broadway in Boise, really not so much. Road rage is the more probable outcome in that scenario.

Mike is no stranger to movies and acting. He lived for a long time in California. He also has a close friend with some acting credits. His buddy has been bouncing between Hollywood and Idaho for several years. Mike and Bruce Willis sometimes get together and go target shooting.

Both are also wise crackers.

I don’t have any details on when the film project will wrap. Then editing will follow and eventually release.

Idaho has been a popular stop for filmmakers for decades. From Sun Valley, to Twin Falls to Wallace. The latter had a volcano added into the pictures digitally. That was 35 years ago and at a time when some of the technology was new.