If You Missed An Earlier Ride To The Moon This Is Your Chance

A friend of mine joined the Air Force and dreamed of becoming an astronaut. He never made the program, however. He did serve as Administrator of the Shuttle Challenger Commission.

I don’t really believe NASA will go back to the moon but maybe it’s Steve’s opportunity to cross one off the bucket list.

Steve is now in his 70s but younger than John Glenn when he last went into space at the tender age of 77. When Steve was a boy he met his hero, the astronaut Glenn and later worked with Senator Glenn on Capitol Hill.

Would you make the trip if you could? I’m not in any hurry. I can watch it from TV, which is what I was doing when Neil Armstrong took one giant leap for mankind. Or I was in front of the TV. At the age of six I may have fallen asleep as I waited late into the night.

Looking back on the era of early space flight I recall it being the most optimistic period of American history. It would be nice to recapture the optimism but when it comes to the moon, been there, done that.