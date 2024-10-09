I’M SHOCKED! Liberal Media Bites Idaho Conservative

Is it possible reporters haven’t verified this story? Is it possible they don’t want to? Is it possible it’s because they want to settle scores with Republicans?

I don’t know Dan Foreman, a Republican State Senator from the Idaho Panhandle, however. I wrote him about a subject a few years ago and received a pleasant response. People I know who serve with him suggest he’s a very nice fellow. He had distinguished careers in the military (his children too) and law enforcement. He’s a man of devout faith and a defender of the right to life. The latter two annoy the banshees in Idaho newsrooms.

Foreman was at a political forum in Kendrick, where a Democrat running for Idaho House (they’re seeking separate offices) insisted Idaho is a racist place that discriminates against minorities. The woman is Nez Perce. She checks two boxes on the media victim card, female and a member of an indigenous tribe.

She claims Foreman told her, “To back to where you came from.” The woman claims he then left the building. A reporter later asked another Republican if it happened and received a somewhat half-hearted confirmation. The Republican witness didn’t confirm the quote verbatim, but that was good enough for the media mob, and now the story is international news.

Bad old Republican is a racist pig! To paraphrase the headlines.

Foreman says the story isn’t true, and a couple of days ago, he issued a statement saying as much, and he explains he has witnesses to back him up. The media response has been that the mean old racist GOP still supports him.

Has anyone checked his story? Didn’t think so. I'm shocked!

