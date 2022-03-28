Improved Idaho 511 App Launches with More Features for Travelers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Travelers in the Gem State will get more information catered to them specifically with an updated app for their smarts phones that launched today. The Idaho Transportation Department launched the latest version of the 511 mobile app for Android and iOS platforms with new features and more information catered to the specific user. The app now has information that is already provided on the desktop computer version with roadway events, road conditions, traffic cameras, weight limits for trucks, and more are expected to be included during the summer such as weather radar and electronic signs. ITD said it has more than 27,000 desktop users of the website and hopes they move over to the new app. Users can create personalized accounts with information they feel is useful for their travel, according to ITD.

Developers said they wanted to bring the same user features from the website to the app. “Second, with this roll-out and future updates, we are bringing more features and customization to the 511 apps. For example, with this app, we are integrating the Commercial Driver functionality into the new 511 apps, a function that previously existed in separate apps. Also, the new apps will have a ‘Find events near me’ feature, hands-free, eyes-free features, announce upcoming traffic events and rest areas, and contain the full Your 511 account features with favorite cameras, routes, areas, and alerts,” said TD’s 511 Travel Services Coordinator, Saran Becker, in a prepared statement. The app is free and available through each of the platform's app stores.

