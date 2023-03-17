TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idahoans with commercial driver's licenses (CDL) will be able to renew them online like other license holders in the state beginning this summer. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced this week the passage of House Bill 9 will allow drivers of trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles to renew their CDLs online.

Commercial Drivers Can Now Renew License Online in Idaho

Already drivers in Idaho with standard driver's licenses can go online to renew in what ITD calls 'Skip the Trip to the DMV' to save time. “Online license renewals are quick and easy, so it just makes sense to extend that convenience to Idaho’s commercial drivers. This is another example of ITD enhancing the quality of life through transportation and supporting mobility and economic opportunity for Idahoans!" said DMV Administrator Lisa McClellan.

More and More Idaho DMV Related Business Can be Done Online

CDL holders will be able to go to dmv.idaho.gov beginning July 1, this year to renew and do a host of other DMV related business. ITD said the effort is part of Gov. Brad Little's Red Tape Reduction Act.