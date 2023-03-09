If you've lived long enough in Idaho you might have noticed the state driver's license has changed over the years. Get ready for another change in design this spring as the Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is set to begin issuing a newly designed ID card to drivers, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD)

What's Different? There is More Blue

The new design looks noticeably different from the current one issues in the past several years. Some may notice a blue colored theme, with other subtle colors integrated in. The basic information layout will look pretty much like the current ID card. However, the soon to be outgoing card has more color variation than the incoming design while the driver's image stands out more in the new one.

Idaho's State Bird Featured on New ID

The most obvious change driver's will see is the big mountain blue bird prominently featured on the card. Why the mountain blue bird? It's the state bird. Other notable features include the syringa, the state flower, and according to ITD, the Sawtooth Mountains. ITD also notes the card features the Idaho Capitol, which is hard to spot on the sample image (Do you see it?). What is missing from the new ID is the Idaho State Seal, which is featured on the older license.

No Need to Update Until the Old Idaho ID Card Expires

The new design again rolls out this April at DMV offices across the state. According to ITD the new design will be used for driver's licenses, personal ID cards, instructional permits, and concealed weapons permits. The old ID design will not be available once the new ID is being issued. Idahoans will not have to get a new ID until their old one expires, so for some people it may be a few years before they get the new design.

Needed Change for Idaho's ID Card. Star Card Optional, For Now

ITD said the reason the look changes every few years is for security purposes, keep up with newer technology, and prevent counterfeiting. The cost for renewal will not change. Also, people can add the Star to their license at anytime, on the old or new design cards. ITD reminds people that on May 7, 2025, people will need the Star on their license or ID card to fly in a commercial aircraft, visit a federal facility, national laboratory, or military base. MORE INFO on how to get that done.