Nine Idaho Snowplows Involved in Crashes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-So far this season nine Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) snowplows have been hit by other vehicles while working to clear snow from highways across the state. As of Tuesday evening, ITD counted nine trucks that had been hit by other drivers prompting the department to call on drivers to be more cautions during adverse weather conditions. The latest crashes happened Tuesday morning in North Idaho on Interstate 90 in Coeur d'Alene when two snowplows working in tandem when a car got between them as they merged. The driver hit the brakes forcing one of the trucks off the roadway to avoid a collision. ITD said later in the day near Athol on U.S. HIghway 95 a driver passed one truck on the left side then tried to pass the other on the right and struck one of the trucks. Both trucks are now off the highways due to damage.

Later in the evening a ninth snow plow was struck head-on by a driver that lost control on U.S. 95 south of Coeur d'Alene. The driver of the truck was not hurt but the other driver was taken to the hospital.“This issue affects everyone, not just the people involved in the crash. Every plow that is hit causes a domino effect making conditions worse,” said Operations Foreman Shannon Thornton in a statement. “There are fewer plows on the road to deal with the snow that is still falling, and our crews have to spend precious time recovering equipment instead of plowing.”

ITD said drivers should never pass a snowplow on the right because there is a smaller blade that is often hard to see and noted it is the most common crash involving other vehicles. The best place to be is behind a snowplow and drivers should give the trucks plenty of room. ITD said never get between two snowplows working in tandem.

