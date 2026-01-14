Well, the pledge is often until death do us part. A lot of people have had unfaithful spouses, and I know more than a few friends who pursued divorce, but I also admire those people who attempted to put a marriage back together. The New York Post has a story at this link about a couple now living in Kuna, after the wife had an affair with a teenage student. She was a teacher when it happened, and the couple lived in neighboring Washington. They bought a home in Idaho, and the husband found a new job. She isn’t teaching anymore (what a shock!)

I give them credit for trying to rebuild their Lives

The story made me think of a coworker I haven’t seen in 37 years. We worked together at a radio station, and he had a beautiful young wife from Australia. She had apparently believed she was going to live in a big city, but they settled near his parents at a rural crossroad with four houses and a general store. My buddy traveled a lot and often left her at home alone in a strange place. His parents were often away. His dad was a prominent state legislator.

One neighbor was an anti-pornography crusader, and she had a teenage son. One day, Tommy went home for lunch and discovered his wife in bed with the neighbor boy. He told his wife he wanted her out of the house before he came home at the end of the day.

This can go sideways for many couples

She complied, but not before lifting antiques belonging to his parents. When sold, the money probably bought her a return trip to Australia. A sad story, and heartbreaking. Life has great moments, as well as its share of disappointments.