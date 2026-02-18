The concession stand serves only granola and alfalfa sprouts. The Idaho Crunchy Film Festival opens this week. The liberal media is making a mountain out of a molehill. In other words, it fits their worldview, and they want to draw you into the narrative. I’m told there were plans to burn Lee Zeldin in effigy to get the festival started, but the smoke would increase the greenhouse effect. We’ve also had a dry winter, and you know the hazard.

Is Popcorn Served if it's Non-GMO?

I’m especially impressed that a BS Public Radio host will moderate a discussion. As we all know, public radio is the pinnacle of unbiased reporting in America. Always has been, is now, and broke tomorrow.

Fellow travelers at the Idaho Capital Sun compiled all the details of the event. You can get the times and location by clicking here.

These People had a Break with Reality Decades Ago

I’m awaiting a reenactment of one of my favorites. Henny Penny and the old-growth trees. A short video clip is available below.



The goal of the crunchies and their film festival is that you take action. You can separate your cans and plastics, buy a Prius, walk everywhere, live in a cave, and prance around in hemp skirts, allowing everyone to see your virtue (and ankles).

I hope to see you there. I plan walk by on my way to buying a juicy steak at a nearby restaurant. Maybe I can crash the show after polishing off dinner!