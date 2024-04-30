Theft, False Witness, and God&#8217;s Name in Vain in Idaho Politics

Theft, False Witness, and God’s Name in Vain in Idaho Politics

Ever notice how many Idaho politicians stress their Christian bona fides?  Then many of them go out with their crews and steal the signs of opponents.  Or they approve radio commercials where they portray their opponents as puppy maulers and cat crushers.  It’s all considered part of the game.  To be a hypocrite?

Sign stealing isn’t a major crime, but signs cost money.  Stealing or destroying them is a figurative exercise in emasculating an opponent.  One local politician told me a few weeks ago that sign theft is an old tradition and goes back generations.  No slop, Sherlock!  Cannibalism has a history (ask the President!) but we wouldn’t say it because it has sometimes been common that we excuse gobbling our enemies.

We’ve got two commandments that have been violated.

Rules on stealing and bearing false witness.  Then we wonder why we get substandard representation.

Let’s not forget another couple of commandments violated.  Our state doesn’t enshrine adultery.  It’s supposed to be grounds for removal from our legislature, but it’s ignored.  If we called out the offenders, we would be faced with some scripture about throwing the first stone.  The same prohibition on playing around involves taking the Lord’s name in vain.  If you take an oath to uphold the constitution and laws, and you don’t mean it, then you’ve just shoveled another coal for a hot reception.

When you vote in three weeks, maybe you should keep these things in mind.  Unless you believe government by deceit is an answer for what ails us.

