Inflation Hammers Halloween in Idaho

Let’s go Brandon! I walked into a grocery store over the weekend and with a little over a month to go before Halloween. There was a candy display near the checkout area. I’m telling you, if you live on a busy street you may need a second mortgage if you plan on passing out candy.

I shared the picture on my personal Facebook page. One man responded and said you would be better off handing out dollar bills. When I was a boy, there was one house where the owners passed out dimes. Which were worth about the same as today’s dollars 50 to 60 years ago.

Some households may spend 200 dollars to pass out candy this year. If you’re also decorating, the costs could reach into the thousands (please keep your display for the next year). I saw what looked to be porcelain ghosts outside the store. I’m not sure I would put those up outside. They could total more points for the kids who like to smash pumpkins. And I’ll wager the ghosts are considerably more expensive. The Boise State football scarecrows are probably a dime a dozen. Or they should be!

Maybe some folks will decide to bring fiction to reality during the Biden era. Giving out rocks would certainly be cheaper and in Idaho, rocks are almost as numerous as potatoes! I wouldn’t give out potatoes under any circumstances. Tubers can break glass. Just saying. The kids would only appreciate them fried and alongside a Big Mac.

