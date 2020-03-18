Intersection on Filer Avenue West to Close March 19

The intersection of Filer Avenue West and Wendell Street in Twin Falls will be closed on Thursday, March 19, for waterline repair.

The City of Twin Falls says during the closure they'll be fixing broken valves on water delivery lines. The closure will start at 6 a.m. and should last until 6 p.m.

If you plan on driving in the area, you'll need to take the detour from Rose Street North onto Caswell Avenue and then Grandview Drive. People in the area driving should watch for traffic signs.