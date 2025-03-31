Is Idaho Prepared for the Ballooning Trump Resistance?

Are we prepared for an onslaught from the Trump resistance? Over the weekend in Meridian, a man someone identified as a California transplant was arrested and accused of hitting a Trump voter with a car. It happened as the driver’s fellow liberals were demonstrating outside a Tesla dealership. Last month video surfaced of a liberal possibly biting a security guard at a town hall meeting in Coeur d’Alene.

We're Dealing With the Unhinged

I woke up this morning and read where the Republican Party office in New Mexico was firebombed.

New Mexico is a blue state. Idaho is red. It doesn’t mean we’re safe when it comes to frothing and rabid Democrats.

A friend wrote me Sunday and explained she’s going to a conference in Seattle. At two previous conferences in the same city, she was confronted by people in need of mental health medication. She’s flying and won’t be armed during her visit. Her question is a simple one. How does she defend herself if confronted by one of these snarling leftist kooks?

But Now We Have Them Here

We are also not even three months into the second Trump presidency. This is like a metastasizing virus. It’s starting to look like it’s going to get a lot worse.

You could lock yourself indoors and hide, but we learned five years ago this month that being in isolation isn’t an answer.

I’m not sure that I have any desire to attend a counter protest at a Tesla dealership, but it certainly would be my God given right.

Just keep in mind that nobody wearing a MAGA hat has done any biting nor tried running down any old wheezing granola-chomping, gas bomb throwing hippy.

Be aware of your surroundings.