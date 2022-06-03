People are flocking to Idaho, and the state has seen a big boom in population over the last couple of years. Multiple factors are playing into this such as, affordable housing, growing job market, looking to move out of other states, politics, and many other reasons. As pointed out last week, many millennials are beginning to call Idaho home, specifically Boise, and that number continues to rise. Not only is it turning into one of the best places for millennials, but it may also be one of the best places in the country to raise a family as well.

Best and Worst Cities to Raise a Family

Credit: Jonathan Borba on Unsplash Credit: Jonathan Borba on Unsplash loading...

When it comes to raising a family, there are many factors for young couples to consider on where to settle. The job market is a big factor, but also if they can afford a home, the school system their kids will be attending, as well as the crime rate. Recently, WalletHub released a list of the best cities in the United States to raise a family in. They used multiple categories to decide this, such as family fun, health and safety, education and childcare, affordability, and socioeconomics. According to the list, Freemont, California is the best city to raise a family in. Coming in second is Overland Park, Kansas, and Irvine, California at three. At the bottom of the 182 city list is Detroit, Michigan, just ahead of Cleveland, Ohio, and Memphis, Tennessee as the worst three cities to raise a family.

What Idaho City is Best to Raise a Family?

Credit: Click Sluice on Unsplash Credit: Click Sluice on Unsplash loading...

Where do some of the cities in Idaho fall on this list? Boise came in at 16 out of 182 cities as the best place to raise a family in the United States. They ranked at 13 in affordability but down at 77 for education and child care. They came in at 39 for family fun. Overall 16 is a great landing spot for Boise, and with affordability so high on the list, it is no wonder that so many millennials are moving to Idaho. That high rank may soon change, as housing costs in Boise have been on the rise, but as of now, they are in a good spot. For what it is worth, Nampa came in at 69 on the list as well. To see the full list you can click the link in the paragraph above.

Get our free mobile app

If you are a young couple looking to start a family, or perhaps you have already started one and looking for a place to settle down or raise them, then look no further than settling down in Idaho. Boise, Nampa, and even though it isn't on the list, Twin Falls are all good options to raise a family. Until the house prices get too high, expect to see many young families moving to the state and area to raise their kids.

Proof That Boise is Part of Southern Idaho I’m going to show you, scientifically, why Boise and a few other cities are part of Southern Idaho even if your opinion is that they aren’t.