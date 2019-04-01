It’s Never Too Early to Plan Your Summer Fishing Trips

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – It’s not too early to start planning your summer fishing trips. Mark your calendars, June will be here before you know it – and that means at least one day of free fishing in Idaho.

Free Fishing Day in Idaho will be June 8.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game, as it does every year, will bring its “Take Me Fishing” trailer to a number of Magic Valley and other locations that same month.

The trailers show up at fishing venues on weekends and during the weekdays after typical working hours, allowing families to join in the experience of trying to catch fish. To increase those chances, the waters are generally stocked with fish in advance of the trailer visit.

"The rules for Take Me Fishing trailer events are simple,” the department explained in a news release.

Anyone who signs up at the trailer does not need a fishing license to fish at the event.

Fishing equipment can be checked out for free on a first-come, first served basis.

Before and after the event, a fishing license is required for anyone 14 years and older.

The trailer will be at each of the following dates and locations from 8 a.m. to noon, and at Elkhorn Reservoir on Saturday, July 6, from 9 a.m. to noon: