Jalisco Mexican Restaurant Now Open In Twin Falls

Jalisco is a new Mexican restaurant in Twin Falls and it is officially open! They originally were located on Blue Lakes Blvd but a fire displaced them. Now they are on the corner of Addison and Sunrise where Blu used to be.

According to their Facebook page they have been open for a few days. And they have a pretty extensive menu. I am really excited to go in and try this place! They are going to have different specials each week including tacos for $1.50. Umm, yes please.

They have authentic Mexican food from tacos, burritos, enchiladas, nachos, fajitas and much more. Their menu also states that they have ceviche! Which makes me ridiculously happy.

There is a big variety of tacos as well and I want to try them all. I am really happy to see that this restaurant bounced back after such a tragic fire. I am pretty sure they weren't open even a year when the fire put them out of business. So I am going to go support this place that is located across from Smith's on the corner of Addison and Sunrise. The food looks fantastic and Mexican food has to be one of my favorite things of all.

The hardest part is going to figure out what I am going to try first because I really like flautas, taquitos and quesadillas too. There are so many options I don't know how to choose.

Get our free mobile app

The ABC's Of Twin Falls Restaurants

KEEP READING: Here are 6 foods from your cookout that could harm your dog