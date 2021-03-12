Jalisco Taqueria Announces New Location In Twin Falls

Jalisco Taqueria is an authentic Mexican restaurant that was open originally on Blue Lakes before a fire caused them to shut down. In exciting news they decided to open at a new location soon.

According to their Facebook page, Jalisco Taqueria will be opening on Addison Ave across the street from Smith's where Blu used to be. The restaurant is hoping to be operational by May of this year. That is their plan anyway barring any complications and I am so excited.

Get our free mobile app

Jalisco Taqueria was not open for very long on Blue Lakes before the fire. I did not get a chance to eat there before it shut down so I am not going to miss it this time. The official address is 1970 Addison Ave here in Twin Falls.

If you have ever been in that building you know it is going to be a good sized eating area. Plus an outdoor eating area.

They will serve authentic Mexican food like tacos, burritos tortas and they will also have seafood and other snacks. The photos on their Facebook page make me drool I cannot wait until this place opens up again.

It is exciting that a business that suffered such a tragic loss is still able to reopen and continue to make their dreams come true. I have heard nothing but amazing things about this place so watching it go under construction and get closer to reopening makes me hopeful that things are starting to get back to normal.