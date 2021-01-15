Jerome Animal Shelter Hosting Adoption Event

The Jerome Animal Shelter is hosting an adoption event on Saturday January 23rd. If you are interested in adopting a furry friend, you can go to the shelter and visit with pups who are looking for their furever home.

According to the Jerome Animal Shelter, the event will only cost you $25 to adopt! That is a great price. Especially since that price includes the spay or neuter of your dog, rabies, DAPPV, Bordatella and de-worming.

The Jerome Animal Shelter also said that the dogs have all been temperament tested and you are encouraged to bring your current dogs to have a meet and greet to make sure everyone gets along.

The event will last from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until the people who are all coming in to adopt are helped. Is it bad that part of me just wants to go to this event so I can shamelessly play with all the shelter dogs for hours on end. I am not in the market for another dog but I am in the market for playing with all the dogs.

I personally prefer to adopt from shelters than shop for pure bred dogs, that is my opinion though, and these events are perfect for falling in love with your new best friend. Some of these pups are just so stinking cute it is going to be hard to walk away without all of them.

