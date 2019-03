Jerome Fire Chief on Administrative Leave

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome Fire Chief Jeremy Presnell is on paid administrative leave.

City administrator Mike Williams told KMVT on Friday that Presnell has been placed on paid administrative leave since March 6.

In the interim, Mike Harrison is leading the Jerome Fire Department. Williams could not confirm when or if Presnell will return.

The city selected Presnell to be fire chief in September 2017. Prior to that, he served with the department as deputy chief. Presnell replaced former Fire Chief Tom Hughes who resigned to take a job in the greater Houston area.