Jerome Fire Chief Moves On, Search Begins for Department Head

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The city of Jerome is now looking for a new fire chief after the resignation of the current one.

The city of Jerome announced the resignation of Fire Chief Jeremy Presnell as he pursues other professional opportunities, the Deputy Chief Mike Harrison will serve as acting fire chief while a replacement is being searched for.

“We thank Jeremy for his 10 years of service to the City of Jerome and wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Jerome Mayor Dave Davis in a prepared statement issued by the city. Presnell started as a firefighter/engineer in 2008 at the Jerome Fire Department and was promoted to fire captain in 2009.

In 2013 he was made deputy fire chief before being made chief in 2018. According to the city, Presnell has a bachelor's degree in fire science from Columbia Southern University and has a master's degree in public administration. In other fire news, the Rock Creek Rural Fire Department based in Kimberly recently announced the appointment of their new fire chief, Aaron Zent.