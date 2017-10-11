City of Jerome Announces New Deputy Fire Chief

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The city of Jerome has picked a new deputy fire chief after the previous one took the top spot. City officials announced Mike Harrison will serve as the deputy now that Jeremy Presnell was sworn in as the fire chief. Harrison served as lieutenant before his advancement and has been with the Jerome Fire Department since 2008. Harrison has a Bachelor's in Occupational Safety and Health with a concentration in Fire Science. Chief Deputy Harrison has lived in the Jerome area since 1980 and is married with two children.

Photo by Benito Baeza