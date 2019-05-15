Jerome Interim Fire Chief Appointed to Top Spot

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The man serving as the interim fire chief for the city of Jerome has been promoted to chief.

The city announced Tuesday afternoon Mike Harrison will be the new Jerome City Fire Chief to replace Jeremy Presnell, who resigned last month to pursue other professional opportunities.

Harrison has worked for the city since 2008 in a variety of capacities including engineer, lieutenant, and deputy chief.

“We’re very excited for Mike and the opportunity before him. Having grown up in Jerome, Mike is very well known and respected within the community. We believe his education, years of experience, and leadership abilities will be of great service to the businesses in Jerome and to the people who live here,” said Jerome Mayor Dave Davis in a prepared statement.

Harrison has a bachelor's degree in occupational safety and health with a concentration in fire science from Columbia Southern University. He lives in Jerome with his wife and two sons.