Jerome Recreation District Closes For Coronavirus Precaution

Gary Warr, the Director of the Jerome Recreation District, said on March 17, 2020, they'd be closing the recreation center until March 29, 2020, as a part of COVID-19 precaution.

During the closure, Warr says all regular recreational programs and group fitness programs will be suspended.

"This is not something that was taken lightly but in an effort to “flatten the curve” of spread in our community and in the state, we feel that we needed to be proactive in our response. We encourage people to not panic," Warr said. "This will be a disruption but life will return to normal. Let’s be proactive and mindful of our neighbors while maintaining good health practices."

Warr said the youth spring soccer program, annual Easter Egg Hunt, and Mother/Daughter 5K run will also be canceled due to the CDC's recommendation of no gatherings of more than 50 people for public events the next eight weeks.

Warr said they do plan to reschedule the youth volleyball program once other activities resume back to normal.

In the meantime, people can still register online and over the phone for adult softball, T-ball, coach pitch, and machine pitch league. If you have a membership, Warr says any that are are currently active will be automatically extended for the number of days the Jerome Recreation District is closed.

If you are wanting workout options while they're closed, Warr says they will be posting options daily on their social media channels. If you have questions about the closure, Warr says you can call them at 208-324-3389.

Warr says they plan to update people as often as possible as things develop. Stay with News Radio 1310 KLIX for the latest information.